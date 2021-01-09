Brighton rail lines closed to repair landslip

Train passengers are being warned to expect delays along the Brighton Main Line this weekend.

Network Rail will be closing two of the four lines in the Salfords area (near Gatwick) on three days to secure the railway embankment to prevent a landslip.

A reduced train service will operate and passengers are being asked to check before travelling.

Due to heavy rain, there has been significant movement on a section of the embankment, a speed restriction of 5mph on this section of track.

Engineers will deliver sheet piles to the area, using a crane to lift them into place and to stabilise it. Repairs to the embankment will allow the temporary 5mph speed restriction to be removed and train services are expected to run as normal from Tuesday 12th January.

There will be a revised train service on Saturday 9th, Sunday 10th and Monday 11th January across the Southern and Thameslink network.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this emergency closure may cause the community at Salfords. The safety of passengers is of the utmost importance, so we have taken the decision to close the lines whilst we undertake this vital repair work. We would like to sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time. Shaun King, route director, Sussex

Tickets can be used on local bus services if necessary. You can also claim Delay Repay compensation if your journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more.