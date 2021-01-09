More than 200 drink or drug driving arrests were made by Kent Police officers in December 2020.

In support of a national policing campaign, which runs each festive period, officers from the Roads Policing Unit carried out proactive patrols to target motorists who were suspected to be a danger to other road users.

465 vehicles were stopped over the course of the month

224 people were arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired

60 charges have already been authorised

Their efforts were supported by other teams from across the county and, between them, 465 vehicles were stopped over the course of the month.

In total, 224 people were arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and 60 charges have already been authorised. Enquiries into most of the other cases remain ongoing.

The Roads Policing Unit will continue to patrol the county’s roads to identify dangerous drivers before they cause a collision.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is known to be one of the four most common causes of a fatal collision, alongside not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone at the wheel and speeding.

All motorists are encouraged to take personal responsibility for ensuring they are fit to drive before they take to the wheel.

They are particularly asked to remember that, although they are unable to attend a social gathering or visit a pub, drinking at home can still leave them over the limit the following morning.

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles, from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

‘Anyone who drives while impaired risks the loss of their driving licence and a criminal conviction. This could lead to them losing their job, which in turn will seriously impact their ability to provide for their family.

‘Think before you get behind the wheel and, if you have had a drink or taken some other substance, never drive.’