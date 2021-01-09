Man appears in court charged with stealing from Kent football club

A man has been charged with stealing a safe from a football club in Kent.

Gillingham football club's Priestfield Stadium was broken into in the early hours of last Thursday morning. The safe contained money and other items.

Samuel Turner, who's 37 and from Gordon Road, Gillingham, was arrested on the same day and later charged by Kent Police's Chief Constable's Crime Squad with one count of burglary.

He has been remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates' Court on Saturday 9 January.

Another 37-year-old man from Gillingham was also arrested in connection with the incident and he has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Wednesday 3 February.