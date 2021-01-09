Nurse designs flashcards to help children understand cancer

Video report by Tom Savvides

Nicola Owen is a nurse and mother-of-two from Dartford who is living with secondary, incurable breast cancer.

She decided to help design flash cards as a way of explaining the diagnosis to children.

Nicola Owen has come up with a colourful way to talk to her children about what she's going through

Together with her friend Jen Pope, they've designed flash cards, which use pictures and simple words, to explain various situations

Cancer Research UK is backing the flash cards scheme, at a time when charity fundraising has taken a massive hit because of Covid-19.