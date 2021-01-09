Nurse who 'always wanted to work for the NHS' dies from Covid

Tributes have been paid to a nurse who died after contracting Coronavirus.

Rachel Trott, who lived in Ashford and was 36, passed away at her mum’s house on New Year’s Eve, leaving behind her partner Finn and three young children.

She had worked as part of the Channel Day Surgery team at the William Harvey Hospital since October last year.

Susan said: “Although Rachel had only been with us for a relatively short amount of time, she was a valued member of the team and our hearts go out to her family and friends.

“Rachel’s commitment to her role was clear, and her friendly and reassuring nature made her an instant hit with patients as well as staff.

“We all feel her loss deeply, especially of course her colleagues in Channel Day Surgery who are devastated by her death.

“Our condolences go to her children, her partner and everyone who loved her.”

Rachel had only been with us for a short time but had made an impact on many of us with her lovely caring nature and warm personality. This was her first job in the NHS and she was very excited to learn the skills needed to become a healthcare assistant. She was a lovely girl who will be greatly missed by the Channel Day Surgery Team. Lyn Marshall, Rachel’s ward manager

Mr Carmody, father to their children Charlie, nine, Lily, six, and Willow, 20 months, said Rachel had loved her work with the Trust.

He said: “She had always wanted to work for the NHS. It was in her family; her grandad was a paramedic and her aunt is a district nurse.

“She loved it, she soaked it all in and she made friends there very quickly.

“Rachel was an amazing person, who would do anything for anyone and always put other people first.

“She had so many friends and I have been overwhelmed by the support from everyone who loved her.”

Her family said working at the Trust was where Rachel wanted to be, adding: “Rachel had found her vocation in life joining the Channel Day team.

“We saw a small flame developing, and if god had allowed we are sure she would have been a credit to the NHS by doing what she did best and helping and putting others first.”

Her family are still planning her funeral, which will have limited numbers because of the pandemic.