A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a well-known Brighton restauranteur.

Sue Addis, who was 69, ran several businesses in the city including Donatellos and Pinocchios restaurants.

Her body was found at an address in Cedars Gardens, Withdean on the evening of Thursday 7th January 2021.The boy, who cannot be publicly named for legal reasons, was charged on Friday evening and will appear at Brighton Magistrates Court later today.She was found dead with stab injuries, although the cause of death will be confirmed at a postmortem.

The boy and the deceased are known to each other.

The chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, Tony Bloom, paid tribute to Sue who was a keen supporter of charities in the city, helping to raise thousands of pounds for homeless charities and other good causes.

Sue had run the popular Donatello restaurant in the city with her partner Pietro since 1987 and they became big supporters of the club, sponsoring the club’s shirts and hosting parties and get-togethers for players and staff for many years.

Tony said, “Everyone at the club was devastated to learn the news. Sue had always been a great supporter of the Albion, and Donatello's is woven into the fabric of the club - both literally and metaphorically.

“As shirt sponsor, they supported the club in some of its toughest times and have remained as a loyal backer ever since, sponsoring the family stand and the dugout in recent seasons."

Police are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the crime and there continues to be no risk to the local community.The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, working with local officers.