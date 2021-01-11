Man dies following stabbing in Portsmouth

A man has died following a stabbing in Portsmouth.

Police officers were called to Pickwick House in Buckland just before 1pm on Monday afternoon (11 January) where a 26-year-old man had been found stabbed.

Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives say they are not currently seeking any other suspects in connection with the incident.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Inspector Matt Gillooly of Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit said: “We would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the community.

“We will be in the area conducting our enquiries so if any residents have any concerns, please come and speak to our officers."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call 101 using the reference 44210011248.