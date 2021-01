Shoppers were left shaken on Monday night after a car crashed into London Road Food & Wine store in East Grinstead, West Sussex.

A car crashed through the windows of London Road Food & Wine in East Grinstead, West Sussex Credit: Surrey Live/BPM Media

The silver Honda crashed through the glass, narrowly missing shoppers.

Police and ambulance crews arrived on the scene and a woman was arrested under suspicion of drink-driving.

CCTV footage shows a silver vehicle coming round the corner from King Street and then crashing head first into the shop front.