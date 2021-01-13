"Don't go out" warn councils as Covid cases increase across the Thames Valley

Councillors from across the Thames Valley have pleaded with residents to better follow the lockdown rules to cut the rate of transmission in towns and cities.

The Health Secretary suggests there are no current plans to tighten existing rules.

The weekly rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 in Oxfordshire and Berkshire remains above the national average.

The Director of Public Health in Oxfordshire has warned that the prevalence of Covid-19 in the county is as high as it has ever been.

We are aware that people are fed up and want an end to all of this, but this is an exceptionally serious situation – we are in the eye of the storm. The vaccine will not start to have an influence for some weeks and so the only weapon we have against this virus is to stay at home and avoid mixing with people outside of our households. Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire County Council’s Director for Public Health

Councillor Louise Upton from Oxford City Council and Councillor Karen Rowland from Reading Borough Council have been urging parents to think carefully about visiting children's playgrounds, which, under current rules, remain open.