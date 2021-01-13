Tributes paid to James Furlong, one of the victims of the Forbury Gardens attack

The partner of James Furlong - one of the victims of the Reading terror attack - has paid tribute to him, saying he was an incredibly kind and caring person.

Mr Furlong, who was a teacher at the Holt School in Wokingham was killed along with his friends David Wails and Joe Ritchie-Bennett in Forbury Gardens last June.

Khairi Saadallah was sentenced to life for the murders of James Furlong, David Wails and Joe Richie Bennett.

Reading Borough Council is working with the families of the three men to create a permanent memorial in the town to ensure they will never be forgotten.