£3,500 raised for Sussex Snowdrop Trust through online 'Ride of Hope'

On New Year's Day, nearly 100 people took part in an online Ride of Hope to raise money for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The Trust provides nurses to children with life-threatening illnesses.

The virtual event was organised by Elaine Hart from Chichester, founder of POWER Fitness Events. The event celebrated the importance of connections and movement with each participant dedicating hour of movement and sharing the experience with others. The session was hosted online and saw people enjoying the outdoors across the county.