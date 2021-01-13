£3,500 raised for Sussex Snowdrop Trust through online 'Ride of Hope'
On New Year's Day, nearly 100 people took part in an online Ride of Hope to raise money for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The Trust provides nurses to children with life-threatening illnesses.
The virtual event was organised by Elaine Hart from Chichester, founder of POWER Fitness Events. The event celebrated the importance of connections and movement with each participant dedicating hour of movement and sharing the experience with others. The session was hosted online and saw people enjoying the outdoors across the county.
The event planning looks very unpredictable for 2021 but we have adapted well to the Covid restrictions. Our team continue to give the best care to the families and we are currently supporting 64 families in the area whose child has a life threatening or terminal illness. This feeling of togetherness was very powerful and we are so grateful for the continued support from the community.