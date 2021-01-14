Lorries clamped in Kent as council cracks down on illegal parking

A number of lorries have been clamped for parking along the A20 near Ashford as Kent County Council (KCC) cracks down on illegal parking.

New restrictions, which came into force on the 1st January 2021, mean drivers who park illegally or anti-socially in the county risk clamping and fines.

The new rules, introduced as a result of the UK leaving the EU, apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across Ashford, Canterbury, Dover, Folkestone & Hythe, Maidstone, Swale and Thanet.

Some freight has been turned back from ports and inland border checkpoints, such as Sevington, as newly-required border paperwork is not in order.

KCC’s Director of Highways Simon Jones says in these instances, HGVs "must return to their base of operation and not simply park up on the local road network and wait to get their permissions sorted".

We appreciate HGV drivers are having to deal with new cross-Channel travel requirements and we have worked hard to ensure hauliers are aware of our new powers, and our targeted approach to enforcement. But, our overriding priority is to keep Kent’s roads safe and clear and we will take action against illegal parking that causes serious issues for other road users and residents. Simon Jones, Director of Highways, Kent County Council

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Kent County Council says the new regulations have so far helped to ensure there are "no significant issues on Kent's roads", as the majority of HGV drivers heading to Europe, via the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel, have been abiding by the rules.

Traffic levels are expected to increase in the coming weeks as French customs intensify their border checks.

Additional signs have been placed at key locations to ensure drivers are aware they are entering and leaving restriction zones.

HGVs can continue to load and unload in the normal manner, except where existing parking restrictions apply, and drivers who are taking short statutory breaks using dedicated lay-bys or parking areas will not face enforcement.