Parts of Kent flooded as heavy rain hits the county

Parts of Kent have been left submerged under water after heavy rainfall hit the county on Thursday.

The owners of a pub in Hoo near Rochester have been left counting the cost of the damage caused by torrential rain overnight.

Staff at the Fenn Bell Inn pub in Hoo filmed the damage caused by the floodwater

Parts of the M20 near the Eurotunnel have also been flooded.

Meanwhile, many roads across the county are covered in surface water.

Crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service and officers from Kent Police rescued two people and a dog in Sittingbourne after their van became stuck in floodwater.

It has prompted warnings for drivers to take extra care on the roads.

There are a number of flood warnings and alerts in place across the county.

