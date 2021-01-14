WW2 stained glass window finally returned to Kent church

A church in Sittingbourne is restoring a stained-glass window which was taken down to prevent damage in World War Two.

For the last 70 years it has been stored at Canterbury Cathedral.

But now the cathedral has run out of space, they are returning it to St Peter and Paul Borden church.

The restoration has cost the parish £30,000 and is expected to take workmen three days.

There were previous plans to reinstall the window around a decade ago, but councillors voted against the move due to more pressing concerns at the time.

The painstaking task of restoring the stained glass window took 10 months.

The window was created by the Clutterbuck glass factory of Maryland Point, Stratford, East London in 1800 run by Charles Edmund Clutterbuck and his son Charles Edmund Clutterbuck Jr.