Exclusive: One in five frontline ambulance staff off sick in the South East

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

One in five frontline ambulance workers in Kent, Surrey and Sussex are currently sick or self-isolating, NHS bosses have told ITV News Meridian.

It means some 545 of the 2,600 emergency staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) are unable to work, at a time of record-high demand for their help.

Managers at the Trust say they’re “exploring a number of options” to plug the staffing gap, including holding urgent talks with the military about potentially drafting in soldiers.

Paramedics have told us the service feels near “breaking point” with crews “mentally and physically exhausted”.

Chris Blackman, an ambulance worker based in Hastings and representative for the GMB Union SECAmb Branch, said he’d “never seen staff sickness levels so high” in his 28 years in the job.

Mr Blackman added: “In the first wave, the public seemed to get on board and our call volume dropped, this allowed us to cope with increased staff sickness. This time around, our call rate is higher than usual and we’ve got less vehicles on the road to be able to cope with those jobs, which is causing a big problem.”

The neighbouring South Central Ambulance Trust used soldiers as extra drivers last year, and Hampshire Fire Service is currently loaning staff to help them respond to emergencies.

Similarly, soldiers bolstered ambulance crew numbers in Wales early on in the pandemic, and were called on again last December.

We are not discounting any potential option. We are working closely with our fire and rescue services in the region to provide us with additional support. We have been working very closely with military liaison officers so we are able to ask for anything that they might be able to provide. Joe Garcia, Director of Operations, South East Coast Ambulance Service

More than 2,500 frontline SECAmb staff have already received their first coronavirus vaccine, with a special tent erected in the HQ car park in Crawley to house the inoculation centre.

It comes as many hospitals across our region see record numbers of Covid-19 patients in intensive care. It’s led to some cancer patients having their treatment cancelled.

The whole system in health and social care is under tremendous pressure at the moment and it is very much a race against time between the vaccine coming in and the demand that's flowing through the system. It's demand at all levels, staff shortages, more patients and more people being ill because of the recent strain of Covid-19. David Liley, Chief Officer, Healthwatch Brighton & Hove

The Sussex Resilience Forum (SRF) declared a major incident on the 6th January 2021, in response to the high and increasing rate of coronavirus infection.

At the time, the SRF said the decision “recognised the strong and connected pressures across the entire health and care system, from 999 calls to hospital admissions, clinical treatment, discharge from hospital, community services and provision in care homes”.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Along with other NHS organisations, we are exploring a number of options for additional resources to support us during this very challenging period. This includes potential support from the armed forces.”