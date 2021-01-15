Labrador brings new dimension to 6-year-old Mia's life

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

Six-year-old Mia May from Maidstone cannot walk or talk, but her lovable Labrador, can always put a smile on her face.Mia has an undiagnosed genetic condition, which comes with its own challenges, but the presence of support dog Bouncer has brought a new dimension to her life.

He was welcomed into the family, just four months ago but has made a huge difference so far.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Bouncer is still a puppy really but he already knows that while he can be quite boisterous with myself and Joanna, he needs to be gentle with Mia. She also needs a lot of attention, especially since she hasn’t been at school so much lately, so we’re hoping he will be good company for her too. Nick McDonald, Mia's Dad

The families of children with complex needs often have to fundraise to pay for things they need to get the most from life, and parents Joanna Woollard and Nick McDonald are no exception.

They have been working with the Kent-based charity Tree of Hope who helped to source Bouncer from another charity Supporting Paws.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

The difference these dogs make is just completely profound. It can have a huge impact on their family life and just helping Mia cope with life's complexities. He will be a friend for life for sure and helping Mia develop. Georgina Lowry, Tree of Hope

At less than a year old, Bouncer has still to be fully trained, but he has all the makings of a loyal companion.

Nick and Joanna admit that at times during the lockdowns it has been tough ensuring Mia gets all the stimulation she needs, but since he arrived on the scene, Bouncer has hardly put a paw wrong.