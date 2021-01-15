Three people arrested after man stabbed during robbery in Reading

Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed during a robbery in Reading.

Police were called at around 1.45pm on Thursday to Battle Square in Oxford Road.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was stabbed and his vehicle, a silver BMW, was stolen from him.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but he is not believed to have sustained serious injuries.

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

The three men arrested in connection with the incident are currently in police custody.

Officers were called to Battle Square in Reading on Thursday afternoon Credit: ITV News Meridian

I understand that this incident may cause some concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that we believe this was a targeted attack. Detective Sergeant James Jackson, Thames Valley Police

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have relevant CCTV or dash cam footage is being asked to contact Thames Valley Police, quoting reference number 43210017714.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.