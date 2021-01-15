Winchester friends fundraise to provide free cabs for jabs

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

An idea that started with a group of friends in Winchester is making a huge difference to people struggling to attend their appointment for a Covid vaccination.

Cabs for Jabs is a fundraising project that is providing free taxis for the elderly and vulnerable in Winchester.

Organisers teamed up with a local cab firm and notified GP surgeries of the free taxi service.

Shirley Hollamby thought she would have to catch two buses to get to her vaccination and was worried about travelling on public transport during the pandemic.

She was surprised and relieved to find she could get a free taxi to and from her appointment.

A stressful day has been taken off my shoulders. It's been really good. It's all run smoothly, straight in and straight out and straight home. Perfect. Shirley Hollamby

More than 100 people have donated to the fundraising appeal to help a stranger in a time of need.

It is hoped Cabs for Jabs can raise enough to fund 1,000 free rides and organisers hope that their idea can be copied in other towns and cities across the country.