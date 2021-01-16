Fire crews tackle kitchen blaze in Bournemouth

One person has been taken to hospital following a kitchen fire in Bournemouth.

Fire crews from Redhill Park, Springbourne and Westbourne were called to a bungalow on Palfrey Road on Friday night (15 January) after reports of the blaze.

The smoke alarm and the sound of the fire alerted those inside and they were able to evacuate.

However one person taken to hospital by South Western Ambulance Service.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a chip pan.

Dorset Fire and Rescue Service is now urging everyone to check their smoke alarms are in working order, which could save a life.