Relief as vaccinations arrive in area of Kent hit hard by Covid-19

Watch: Relief in Sittingbourne as the Covid-19 vaccine arrives

People living in one of the worst hit boroughs in the country for Covid-19 infections have started to be vaccinated.A vaccination hub created at an Age UK centre in Sittingbourne, which is in the borough of Swale, saw its first patients on Saturday morning.

The service, which is run by healthcare staff and the clinical commissioning group aims to vaccinate over 1,000 residents by Monday night.

While over 80s elsewhere in the south east received a vaccination before Christmas people in the town have been waiting patiently for supplies to arrive.

GP practice manager Dr Shaun Potter says the rollout to the area is a huge relief,

"It's a bit of a groundbreaking day to start vaccinating our patients. All the messages we've had have been positive, patients are actually relieved to get out the house and to feel that something is happening as a positive rather than this horrible Covid cloud we've been living under for months."

Swale has seen some of the highest rates of infection coronavirus in the country and while the number of people testing positive is falling in the South East numbers are still too high.

Doctors are urging people to stick to the rules