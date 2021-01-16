Salisbury Cathedral opens its doors to host coronavirus vaccinations

Salisbury Cathedral opened its doors on Saturday (16 January) as a coronavirus vaccination hub in the city.

Local GPs, including Salisbury Medical Practice, Harcourt Medical Centre, Three Chequers Medical Practice, Downton Surgery and Whiteparish Surgery, invited patients that are in the over 80s priority group to attend to have their first COVID-19 jab.

As patients received their vaccinations, music was played on the famous Father Willis organ, provided by David Halls, Director of Music at Salisbury Cathedral, and John Challenger Assistant Director of Music.

The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury says he's 'overjoyed' the Cathedral is able to help in the fight against coronavirus.

He says: "This is the place where day by day, prayer is offered for the healing of the city, for the healing of the nation. And to be able to come here today to receive these life-saving vaccinations - I'm just overjoyed that we can play our part in this."

Watch: The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos

Dr Dan Henderson, Co-Clinical Director for Sarum South Primary Care Network, said: "It marks another step towards getting our lives back to normal. I understand that people are keen to get their jabs but please don't call your Doctor or the hospital asking about when you will get an appointment. The NHS will be in touch when it is your turn to be vaccinated. The huge vaccine programme is a marathon not a sprint but we will get to everyone."