Tributes paid to Kent NHS worker who's died after contracting coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to an NHS worker in Kent who's died after contracting coronavirus.

Val Stimson worked as a receptionist in the outpatients department at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital, but had also been helping with traffic management for the Covid testing team.

She's been described as going ‘above and beyond’ during the pandemic.

The 62-year-old, who lived in Birchington, leaves daughters Tina and Kelly, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She joined East Kent Hospitals in 2018 after working in banking for many years.Chief executive Susan Acott said: “We are all deeply saddened to lose one of our Trust family and our heartfelt condolences go to Val’s family, friends and colleagues.“She truly went above and beyond to support her team, the wider Trust and our patients, and was quick to volunteer when there was a task that needed doing.“Val was a real character who will never be forgotten and she will be remembered for her dedication and absolute commitment to helping our patients and her team.”

Val Stimson

Cathy Brett, outpatient services hub manager, said: “Val was a very valued, very loved member of the team. She was a friend to every one and cared about all the people she came into contact with. She is going to leave such a gaping hole in the team and we will miss the many kindnesses she showed us all.”

Val died at home on Tuesday (12 January) after testing positive for coronavirus the previous week.

Her daughter Tina Bass said: “Mum was passionate about working for the NHS, and really liked the fact she could help people. She was strong-minded until the end and didn’t let on how ill she was. We were so proud of her. She made me as strong as she was. She was outspoken but we loved her for it, and we took it for granted that she would always be there."