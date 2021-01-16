Two Southampton rappers breaking the boundaries for young emerging talent

Report by ITV News Meridian's Ravneet Nandra which was filmed before the current lockdown restrictions.

Southampton rap duo Tyrone and Warbz have shot straight into the music scene.

They've received millions of views online, released albums and even perform at their own gigs. The independent duo released their first single in early 2019, which lead to a successful debut album in the summer of the same year that has seen over 3.4 million streams online.

They call themselves 'home-grown talent' and want to give something back helping other young emerging talent and celebrate the success one city can make.

Funded by Arts Council England, they've launched the album Sounds of Southampton vol1 and collaborated with 24 young Southampton artists on the album in the hope to give them a platform to be heard.

Sounds of Southampton vol1 is an annual compilation album supporting emerging talent in the city. SoCo Music Project has teamed up with SO Movement to provide a platform for the artists to release their own music on the compilation that showcases music genres from grime, drill, trap and R&B that the city has to offer.

Who's involved in Sounds of Southampton vol1?

Tyrone x Warbz

Cam Keedy

Charmz14

Melina Greene

Maria Cathalina

AK

Shannon B

Reece Brown

Young Chiidz

Lookie x S.4.G.E

Jean

Edward McMann

Amy Da Silva

Becky Wakely

JD

Lou-E

Young Harri

Nath Smith

LJ

Lash

RB

EMthe1st with a mix by DJ Tee

I just really enjoy music and it was just a great opportunity. It was like a boost so my next project will reach more people. Melina Greene, R&B artist

It's getting a lot of views, a lot of streams. It's getting out there a lot. It's getting us a lot more attention from other places, other countries. So that's just going to make our streams go up, make us expand. Charmz14, Drill artist

The album has already proved to be a hit on the music charts. They topped the Apple iTunes hip hop charts and even reached the Official Music charts in 2020.

In 2019, Tyrone and Warbz asked people on social media to join in with their music video for 'SO'. They were inundated with artists and school children wanting to join in with the filming at Southampton's Guildhall.

The duo are also involved in Southampton's bid for City of Culture 2025. Click for the city's bid here.

Tyrone and Warbz's faces have been added to a bench in Southampton city centre to portray the many faces of the city is made up of. It's part of a community bench project with Solent University.

The original tracks have been recorded by Mix Engineer & Producer Jojo F and Artist/Mix Engineer Klaudia Keziah at JoJo F Red Room & Mutant Lab studios.