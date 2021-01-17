Brighton's football ground used to train dozens of Covid vaccinator volunteers

Watch: The St John Ambulance volunteers and the volunteers they are training making a huge difference

Hundreds of people have been learning how to safely administer the Covid-19 vaccine in Brighton.

Sessions have been put on this weekend at Brighton and Hove Albion's football ground.

The club handing over part of the stadium to volunteers from St John Ambulance to train members of the public who applied to help fight against the virus.

Those taking part have been learning about infection control, how to communicate with patients, wearing the correct PPE and crucially how to give the injection.

Each person is eager to get involved and put what they've learned into practice.

I felt I wanted to step up and play my part Samantha Dowswell, Volunteer

The programme has been put together between St John Ambulance, the NHS and Public Health England.

St John Ambulance will vet and train more than 30,000 people by the spring to help with the rollout of the vaccine with more centres planned to open across the South and South East in the coming days and weeks.

Some of the volunteers will be giving the injection while others will be guiding and directing patients as they make their way through the vaccination hubs.

200 people have been trained to administer the Covid-19 vaccine this weekend in Brighton Credit: ITV Meridian

Trevor Moss is regional manager for the charity,

"We want to get back to our normal events coverage like the football matches and fireworks. I think as many people as we can get vaccinated then obviously the quicker we can get back normality."

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, "We are delighted to be able to help with the national effort to get the population vaccinated by providing several of our hospitality areas for socially distanced vaccination training for local volunteers.

"We have been committed to supporting the NHS, St John Ambulance and other key healthcare workers in any way we can throughout the pandemic and as we start to see a light at the end of the tunnel, we will do everything we possibly can to support the national effort to get there."

Each volunteer is being asked to help at a vaccination centre for 16 hours a week. Their free time will be incredibly valuable to us all.