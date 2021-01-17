Mass vaccination hub to open in Bournemouth

WATCH: Timelapse footage of the conference hall being made ready to receive patients.

Dorset's large vaccination hub at the Bournemouth International Centre is preparing to open its doors from Monday.

It's one of ten new centres being opened across the UK as part of the largest vaccination programme the country has ever seen.

NHS England said they joined the seven existing mass vaccination sites across the country, alongside a thousand GP-led surgeries and more than 250 hospitals already providing jabs.

It comes as the government urged the public to “play their part” in supporting “the largest vaccination programme in British history”, including helping the elderly attend their appointments.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to commit to three pledges to “help out”, “join up” and “stay informed” during ongoing efforts to vaccinate, run clinical trials and share accurate health advice.

Dorset Healthcare and its partners say they have spent weeks getting the venue ready. The service will be run by the community and mental health trust.

This has been an enormous undertaking and we are incredibly proud and excited to be providing this important new service. We're really experienced in providing vaccination services, including flu jabs and school immunisations, and we will use that skill to give our patients a positive, safe and efficient experience at the vaccination centre. Dawn Dawson, Dorset Healthcare's Director of Nursing, Therapies and Quality

Dawn Dawson, Director of Nursing, Therapies and Quality, Dorset Healthcare

The centre will take bookings through a national system and people will receive a written invitation to book when it's their turn, according to the national prioritisation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Anna Chainey, Covid Services Manager, Dorset Healthcare

The large vaccination centre is one of several places people can get their jab - Dorset Healthcare wants to remind patients that if they already have an appointment through their GP, or at a local hospital hub, they should attend that appointment. This will prevent wasted appointments that the NHS cannot fill at short notice.

We're incredibly proud that Bournemouth International Centre has been chosen to play such an important role in helping to deliver vaccinations to local communities. It's a well-known and accessible venue with the space and facilities needed for this important service and we've been working closely with the NHS and partners to set it up Chris Symons, Chief Exec for BH Live

The 10 new centres opening from Monday are:

Bournemouth International Centre on the south coast

Taunton Racecourse in Somerset

Blackburn Cathedral in Lancashire

Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough, Berkshire

Norwich Food Court in Norfolk

The Lodge in Wickford, Essex

Princess Royal Sports Arena in Lincolnshire

St Helens Rugby Ground in Merseyside

The park-and-ride at Askham Bar in York

Olympic Office Centre in Wembley, north London

People aged 80 or over, who live up to a 45-minute drive from a centre, are being offered the choice of arranging a jab at one of the 17, or at a pharmacy site through the national booking service.

Anyone not wanting to travel can wait to be contacted by their GP-led vaccination service or hospital.

Some 641,000 invitations were sent out to last week and another 380,000 were due to land on people’s doormats this weekend.

Another half a million letters will go out this week, NHS England said.

The new centres will be able to administer “thousands” of jabs a week, scaling operations up and down according to vaccine supplies.