Police concerns for Sussex man missing with his cockapoo

Police are growing increasingly concerned for 69 year old Gareth Jones from Hove who disappeared while walking his dog.

Gareth is thought to be wearing a blue puffer jacket

He was last seen around 1pm on Saturday (January 16) at Fish, Basin Road South, and is believed to be with his brown cockapoo dog.

Gareth's cockapoo is thought to be with him

Gareth is white, approximately 5’ 10”, of medium build and bald.

Sussex police believe he is wearing a light blue puffer coat, grey tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the legs and a navy beanie hat.

His dog is likely to be wearing a red harness.

Last night the coastguard conducted a helicopter search off Brighton beach:

The Lifeboat is continuing searches in the area today. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Gareth are asked to contact Sussex Police.