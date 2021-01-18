Organisers of party in Basingstoke tell police they were 'unaware of pandemic'

Police in Hampshire were stunned after being told by the organisers of a house party that they were 'unaware of the pandemic'.

Officers were called to an address on Guernsey Close in Basingstoke after several reports of a gathering.

When told they had breached lockdown rules, the occupants claimed they 'didn't know as they don't watch the news'.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers spoke to the individuals at the property and advised them about the current government guidance.

An investigation is underway with a view to reporting the individuals involved for summons following a Covid breach.

It comes as the force is reminding people to only travel locally, after the New Forest was packed with vehicles at the weekend.

Officers say some visitors had travelled from Guildford, more than 50 miles away.

Meanwhile, Kent Police says it is "unacceptable" that people are still hosting gatherings during the lockdown.

The force issued 63 fines last week for those breaching Covid rules.

Among those fined were three people from separate households who drove from London to Ramsgate to collect money owed to them. The trio were each handed a £200 fine.

A group of four people found riding scooters and playing music from cars at a car park in Maidstone were also fined £200 each.