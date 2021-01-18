'Unluckiest pub in Britain' struck by car for second time in six months

A pub outside Ashford in Kent has been struck by a car for the second time in six months.

The Swan Inn in Little Chart had already been dubbed the 'unluckiest pub in Britain' after a car crashed into the building on July 4 2020 when lockdown was lifted, and pubs were allowed to reopen.

The car crashed into the ladies toilets on Monday morning Credit: ITV News Meridian

Repair work was not yet finished from the crash in July, when a motorist lost control of their vehicle on Monday morning and crashed into the wall of the ladies toilets.

The pub's manager Sarah Birks, who was standing in the car park at the time, said that if she'd have moved it would have hit her as well.