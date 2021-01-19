Artist Alison Lapper gives her reaction after the inquest into her son's death

Watch Fred Dinenage interview Alison Lapper

A well-known artist whose son died of an overdose after getting hold of medication from a number of different places says more must be done to help young people struggling with their mental health.

Alison Lapper's son Parys died at just 19 after years of addiction and inner turmoil.

An inquest, last week, said there had been a 'missed opportunity' with Parys being able to access prescription drugs simultaneously - with visits to an NHS psychiatrist, a private psychiatrist, GPs and A&E. He died - in a hotel in Worthing - in August 2019.

Penelope Schofield, Senior Coroner for West Sussex said: " ... while this case is about substance misuse, we should not forget that this drug has robbed a mother of her son."

Alison posed for a sculpture for the fourth plinth on Trafalgar Square in 2000, while heavily pregnant with Parys. She described her son as her "miracle millennium baby.".