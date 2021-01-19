A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing while walking his dog on the Sussex coast.

Gareth Jones, who was 69, had missing since going for a walk on Saturday afternoon (16 January).

Sussex Police said they were called to reports of a body being found at Tide Mills, Seaford on Tuesday (19 January) morning.

Officers said that his family have been informed of the discovery.

The body of the dog was recovered from the beach in Brighton on Monday (18 January).

His disappearance sparked a major search and rescue operation, with the coastguard helicopter joining the search off of Brighton beach.

The search was suspended on Sunday evening when CCTV emerged showing Mr Jones in the water with his dog Connie.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian on Monday, his family said Mr Jones was "inspirational to so many people," adding that he was "extremely kind" and "very generous."