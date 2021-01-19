Latest regional Covid-19 vaccination figures released

Figures from NHS England reveal that 602,440 people in the South East of England have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine between 8 December 2020 and 18 January 2021. In that time, 74,656 individuals have received their second dose of a vaccine. Thus meaning that 8.61% of the adult population have had at least one dose.

The statistics for the South East cover the whole of the ITV Meridian region apart from Wiltshire and Dorset which are included in the figure for the South West.

In the South West 425,672 have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine with 52,905 having had a second dose. That is, 9.41% of the adult population in the area have had at least one dose of a vaccine.