The owner of a privately-run care home on the Sussex, Hampshire border has praised his staff after some vulnerable residents finally received their Covid-19 jab at the weekend.

Lawrence Marsh says he doesn't understand why it took much longer for some homes in Sussex to receive the jab compared to neighbouring Hampshire.

Iris Well is one of four people at the Pinewood Nursing Home in Chidham, near Chichester, able to get the vaccine because the rest of the residents had already been affected by the virus.

Lawrence Marsh, Owner of Pinewood Nursing Home

95-year-old Iris has dementia lives at the Pinewood Nursing Home and received her vaccine on Sunday afternoon. Her daughter Jane says she has been sick with worry but is now overjoyed that her mother has got the jab.

Those behind the vaccine programme in Sussex say they're working as fast as possible and are aiming to vaccinate all elderly residents in care homes by the end of the month.