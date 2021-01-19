The weather for the ITV Meridian region
The weather for the western areas of the ITV Meridian region.
The weather for the eastern areas of the ITV Meridian region.
Headline summary:Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with spells of rain.Today:A damp start to the day with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, perhaps easing with some drier and occasionally brighter interludes before further rain later. A windy day, especially along the coasts but mild for all. Maximum temperature 12 deg C (54 deg F).Tonight:Further periods of rain overnight these occasionally heavy, especially in the west. Staying windy with coastal gales, particularly around the Dover Strait. A mild night for everyone. Minimum temperature 9 deg C (48 deg F).