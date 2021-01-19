Tuesday evening's weather in the ITV Meridian region

The weather in the east of the region

The weather in the west of the region

Headline summary:Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with spells of rain.This Evening and Tonight:Periods of rain continuing overnight these occasionally heavy, especially in the west. Staying windy with coastal gales, particularly around the Dover Strait. A mild night for everyone. Minimum temperature 7 deg C (45 deg F).Wednesday:Another cloudy and damp day on Wednesday with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Staying mild and windy for all, with coastal gales. Maximum temperature 10 deg C (50 deg F).