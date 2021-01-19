Wednesday's forecast in the ITV Meridian region

The forecast for the east of the region:

The forecast for the west of the region:

Wednesday:Another cloudy and damp day on Wednesday with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Staying mild and windy for all, with coastal gales. Maximum temperature 10 deg C (50 deg F).Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:Rain clearing early Thursday then cold and windy with sunny spells. Mainly dry Friday but some showers possible. Lighter winds on Saturday, bright at first but cloudy with rain later.