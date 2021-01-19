Witness appeal after street stabbing in Reading
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Reading on the evening of Monday 18th January. The attack took place on Church Street at about 8.15pm, when a man in his forties was approached by a group of four comprising of three white men and one black man.
The victim was stabbed in his head and abdomen. The four men who targeted him then ran to a nearby vehicle and drove away.
The victim was treated in hospital, but has since been discharged.
The investigating officer, Detective Marc Skinner has asked the public to come forward with any information which may help the police to track down the offenders.
I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone with information about what happened, to please come forward. I would urge any residents in the local area who have CCTV and any drivers who have dash-cams to check the footage in case it may have captured something significant to the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online and quoting reference 43210023526. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.