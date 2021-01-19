Witness appeal after street stabbing in Reading

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Reading on the evening of Monday 18th January. The attack took place on Church Street at about 8.15pm, when a man in his forties was approached by a group of four comprising of three white men and one black man.

The victim was stabbed in his head and abdomen. The four men who targeted him then ran to a nearby vehicle and drove away.

The victim was treated in hospital, but has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for cctv and dashcam footage

The investigating officer, Detective Marc Skinner has asked the public to come forward with any information which may help the police to track down the offenders.

I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone with information about what happened, to please come forward. I would urge any residents in the local area who have CCTV and any drivers who have dash-cams to check the footage in case it may have captured something significant to the investigation.