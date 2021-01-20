Report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley:

Our towns and villages across the South have come together to help others during the pandemic. Well one community group in Chandlers Ford has now carried out more than 5000 tasks thanks to a team of over 700 volunteers.

Ade Jupe is refurbishing donated laptops to pass on to families struggling to cope with home learning. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ade Jupe is a IT Engineer but now he's giving his time and expertise to help those in need during the pandemic.

He's refurbishing donated laptops to pass on to families struggling to cope with home learning.

He's one of hundreds of volunteers in this community who are all trying to make a difference at a time of crisis.

Ade Jupe, volunteer

Chandlers Ford help was set up before the first lockdown and within 10 days had 14,000 members.

Among the many roles, they've assisted with shopping and delivering, prescription collection and food parcels or just providing friendly voice on the phone for those isolated and alone.

Chandlers Ford help has assisted with shopping and delivering, prescription collection and food parcels Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ray Fishman joined the group in May and has made 50 shopping deliveries in that time. He and the other volunteers have now supported one thousand people in the community, particularly the elderly and vulnerable and those shielding at home.

Ray Fishman, volunteer

Sylvia Noyce, resident

The community effort has been amazing. We were doing nightly calls as a management team and on those calls there were quite often tears at some of the stories we were hearing and I think it drives us forward as a team but the community effort as I say has been incredible. Richard Carpenter, Chair- Chandlers Ford help

Across the South communities have rallied together and many say the need now greater than ever.

In Chandlers Ford volunteers will continue their work as long as needed and appeal for anyone who needs help not to be afraid to ask.

For more information on how to get help in Chandlers Ford, click here.