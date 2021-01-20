Report by ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse:

New figures reveal that 1/10 women have decided not to go for cervical cancer screening because of Coronavirus, but many who decided to keep their appointments have found they've been cancelled.

Now as part of Cervical Cancer Awareness Week there are calls for home tests to be rolled out.

It's estimated 350,000 women have not attended cervical cancer screening because of the pandemic. Many have safety fears going to GP's and health centres.

Others like Jen Jones had two appointments cancelled because of pressures on the NHS. When she did get a test, she had a seven week delay in getting the results, which revealed she did need treatment.

Jen has made a good recovery but says it's been an ordeal.

Jen Jones, patient

Samantha Renke, a broadcaster and disability campaigner, initially delayed her test. After previous scares, she decided she would go and thankfully proved negative.

As she's in the vulnerable group, she feels she put herself at risk going out. She's backing calls for self-testing at home, which is being trialled but not fully available.

Samantha Renke, disability campaigner

8 women in UK diagnosed with Cervical Cancer per day

1/10 women have delayed getting a smear test due to pandemic

The main cervical cancer charity back home testing, and say the rollout should be speeded up, but say it's vital women do get tests.

They're leading this campaign this week.

Kate Sanger, Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust

What is HPV?

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common virus that 8 in 10 people will get. It usually goes away without causing any problems.

Types of HPV

We know of over 200 types of HPV. Each type has a number and different types affect different parts of the body. HPV types are usually split into:

Low-risk HPV - may not cause any problems or cause minor conditions like warts on your hands and feet, and genital warts. Most HPV types are low risk.

High-risk HPV - is linked to some cancers. It is important to remember that if you have any type of HPV, including high-risk HPV, your body will usually get rid of it without any problems.

HPV and cancer

About 13 HPV types are linked to cancer. These types are called high-risk HPV.

Having high-risk HPV does not mean you will get cancer. Like other HPV types, in most people high-risk HPV goes away without causing any problems.

HPV treatment

There is no treatment for HPV itself. But there are treatments for conditions caused by HPV.

HPV support

For emotional support, call Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust's free Helpline on 0808 802 8000. The charity cannot give medical advice or answers about any results. In this case, it is best to speak with your GP or nurse.

Caroline Nokes MP for Romsey and Southampton North in Hampshire was told her GP surgery smear test could no longer go ahead.

Caroline Nokes MP, Con:

The Department for Health say they're looking into more home testing, and back the message testing is vital.