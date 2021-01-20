Residents in Brighton are being urged to "be patient" if Cityclean services in Brighton are disrupted in the upcoming weeks and months as Coronavirus cases among staff rise.

The services are operating as normal at present however there has been a marked rise in Covid-19 cases among staff with many also having to self-isolate.

Brighton and Hove City council say they are hiring in agency staff to cover absences and will adapting quickly to the ever-changing situation.

We hope people will understand we have and are doing our best to keep the service running as much as normal during these difficult times. Councillor Amy Heley, chair of the council's environment, transport and sustainability committee

Services are also being put under strain due to a change in habits caused by more people being at home during lockdown.

There's been a large increase in the volume of waste our crews are having to pick up as lockdown and shops closing means more and more people are buying food, clothes, luxuries and essentials online