Eastleigh MP highlights vaccination shortage in Hedge End

The MP for Eastleigh has highlighted the shortage of coronavirus vaccinations in some parts of Hampshire.

Paul Holmes says although generally, the rollout is going well, there is an issue with supply in Hedge End and the surrounding area.

The lack of vaccinations is thought to have been made worse by a large number of care homes in the area and a high percentage of residents being aged over 80.

Deliveries of the vaccines are expected in the next two weeks Credit: ITV Meridian

Paul Holmes MP, said: "There were some blockages in terms of delivering the vaccine supply to Hedge End.

I directly got involved and spoke to the Minister for Vaccines, Nadhim Zahawi, and spoke with the local health CCG. They were fantastic in making sure there was some additional resource put down."

Deliveries of the vaccines are expected in the next two weeks.

There will now be enough vaccines for in the Hedge End and Southern parishes area for the constituency to vaccinate all over 80s. Paul Holmes MP, Eastleigh, Con