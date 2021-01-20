South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) is further developing the close relationship it has with its region's fire services with a number of firefighters volunteering to be ready to provide additional support as required.

SECAmb has been working closely with its emergency service colleagues since the start of the pandemic. During the first wave a number of firefighters received special training from SECAmb to provide additional support. Support has also included fire service staff helping to deliver medical supplies and equipment.

The additional support builds on a number of already existing partnerships including Kent Fire and Rescue's co-responder scheme which sees firefighters respond to life-threatening emergencies alongside SECAmb ambulance crews.

I am always incredibly grateful for the support of our fire service partners and especially so throughout this pandemic. I am pleased that we have a number of previously trained firefighters, who have undergone refresher training, ready to support their ambulance service colleagues as required. SECAmb Executive Director of Operations Joe Garcia

We are pleased to be able to assist South East Coast Ambulance Service during these unprecedented times by providing seven members of our staff to drive ambulances. All have been specially trained and ready to provide this support since the start of the pandemic, and we also have staff assisting at SECAmb's make ready centres as required. Ann Millington, Chief Executive at Kent Fire and Rescue Service

SECAmb has been working closely with its emergency service colleagues since the start of the pandemic Credit: ITV News Meridian

SECAmb has recently been working with its fire services across Kent, Surrey, East Sussex and West Sussex to provide refresher training initially to 18 firefighters to enable them to step up to drive ambulances if and when required, taking into account local agreements and needs. When working, they will be paired with a member of ambulance staff on set shifts in line with patient demand. The numbers of firefighters available to assist is expected to increase as further training takes place.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is proud of its close association with SECAmb and is happy to support the service by seconding firefighters to drive ambulances during the pandemic. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Dawn Whittaker

We are ready, willing and able to support our colleagues across the county as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first wave of the pandemic we offered our support to SECAmb in a number of ways including collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential clinical supplies, mechanical engineering support, and fire staff were trained for the mixed crewing of ambulances... West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton