Sussex sculptor recreates former President out of clay

Watch the full report by ITV Meridian's Tony Green

An artist in Sussex has created a sculpture of Donald Trump out of clay.

John Humphreys has been forming the profile of the now former President in his seaside studio in Norman's Bay.

Wednesday (20th) marked the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Credit: ITV Meridian

John says Donald Trump is a "very interesting character" and is never out of the media.

He said: "I make sculptures that I hope people are interested in. I think Donald Trump is surreal. He's got fantastic bone structure and an interesting face and I thought it would be fun to sculpt."

I think he [Donald Trump] has got fantastic bone structure and an interesting face. I thought it would be fun to sculpt. John Humphreys, sculptor

John formed a special effects company after he finished art college.

His previous works have been shown in the Royal Academy.

The Donald Trump sculpture could also go on display, before a private buyer comes forward.