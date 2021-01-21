Bringing sea shanties to Southampton- meet the Salty Sea Dogs!

Report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

When Nathan Evans posted a video of himself singing a sea shanty on TikTok it became a runaway success. The former postman now has more than a million online followers.

However, Nathan's not the only one keeping alive these remarkable old songs. Cue the Salty Sea Dogs from Southampton! Even lockdown hasn't stopped the group singing stirring sea shanties together.

Filmed before the latest lockdown, the Salty Sea Dogs give a socially-distanced performance on a breezy autumn day.

Salty Sea Dogs give a socially-distanced performance Credit: Salty Sea Dogs

Drawn from all walks of life, they have one thing in common- a love of singing sea shanties. Stirring songs recalling the maritime history of our region and our nation.

John Bails, member of The Salty Sea Dogs

Even lockdown restrictions haven't stopped the Salty Sea Dogs from honing their craft.

Rehearsals are now carried out via Zoom. The choir formed 5 years ago and the 24 men skilfully are guided by their musical director Pauline McWilliams.

Pauline McWilliams, Musical Director- The Salty Sea Dogs

The singers have become a close-knit group. Here they are in December performing for one of their number Bob Richards who was then in respite care. Sadly, Bob passed away this week.

The Salty Sea Dogs in December performing for one of their number Bob Richards who was then in respite care Credit: The Salty Sea Dogs

I'm in my seventies now. I've never sung before in my life, never. The camaraderie of the guys there make you feel at home. Nobody is made to sing every note in tune, so it's no embarrassment and I just loved it. Keith Durrant, member of The Salty Sea Dogs

The crew are always keen to welcome new members.

There are no auditions and learning the songs is simply done by ear, as sailors did in times past.