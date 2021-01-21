Cinema in Aylesbury becomes the next unlikely vaccination hub in the South

Priority groups have today (21/01) been receiving vaccines at a new site in Aylesbury.

The Odeon cinema on Exchange Street is being used as a mass vaccination centre. Vaccinators, marshalls and even cinema staff have been working together to give the job to those invited by the NHS.

High Street pharmacies including a Boots and a Superdrug began delivering the jabs last week and another 65 pharmacy sites are joining the programme this week and early next week with more to come.

Vaccinations are already available from more than 1,000 GP-led services, more than 200 hospitals and a growing network of large-scale NHS Vaccination Centres.

Enid Stapleton was the first person to receive the vaccine at the cinema today. She say's she's relieved it's finally happened.

Enid Stapleton, patient

NHS deputy chief pharmaceutical officer Bruce Warner said: "The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest in the health service's history, has got off to a strong start with our hard-working staff delivering more than four million vaccinations."

After our successful launch in pharmacies last week, scores more sites are now offering the life-saving jab. As more vaccine supply comes online, we will be able to open even more helping us to vaccinate vulnerable people even faster. NHS deputy chief pharmaceutical officer Bruce Warner

NHS staff are working around the clock to vaccinate priority groups in line with the guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

That was restricted to those aged 80 along with care home residents and staff but after the strong start the government has opened vaccinations up to all those aged 70 and over and the clinically vulnerable. Those aged 80 or over will continue to be prioritised for appointments.

Lets here from some of the eligible members of the community who received the vaccine today:

Those who are eligible are being invited to arrange an appointment at a pharmacy service or Vaccination Centre through the national booking service. Anyone who cannot or does not want to travel can wait to be vaccinated by their local GP service or hospital. Appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing and people are urged not to turn up early to avoid queues.

Phil Day, Superintendent pharmacist- Pharmacy2U