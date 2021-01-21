Report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders

Some parts of Kent have been described as vaccine "deserts" as many over 80s continue to isolate and wait to be called for the Coronavirus jab.

In Dover, Deal and Sandwich there is only one vaccination hub and Craig McKinley MP for South Thanet says his inbox has never been this full of messages from concerned older residents.

Every vaccination changes a life.

An emergency appointment for 42-year-old James Woolford Credit: ITV News Meridian

An emergency appointment for 42-year-old James Woolford was his last chance for him to be vaccinated before his next round of chemotherapy for throat cancer.

A life changer. It will mean more freedom for his two children.

James Woolford, first dose vaccinated

Oaklands Health Centre in Hythe was one of the first to sign up as a vaccination hub. They've given first doses to well over 4000 people

Stephen Weller, Oaklands Surgery practice manager

However elsewhere there are areas with poor vaccination coverage.

In Sandwich, there is no vaccination hub. The nearest one is a 28 mile trip away in Dover, and over 80s here are still waiting to be called forward.

We're finally getting some action. It has been slow. My inbox has never been this full from very worried, concerned elderly people because they've got networks in other parts of the country. They're saying 'well my friends had it done, my family's had it done, I haven't. Craig Mackinlay MP, South Thanet, Cons

I know the NHS are working really hard and fast to make sure those areas where we have a slower start are on the catch up, some of it also depends on the supply of vaccines. Andrew Scott-Clark, Kent Director of Public Health

GPs at the St Lawrence surgery in Worthing agree that a more reliable supply chain will help an organised program of vaccination.

Dr David Stokes, GP St Lawrence surgery

New vaccination centres continue to open but its a tense wait for some of the most vulnerable in our society keen to carry on with their lives.