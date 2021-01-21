Police investigating two attempted ATM thefts in East Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses following two attempted ATM thefts in East Sussex.

Officers are investigating break-ins at a HSBC branch in High Street, Uckfield, around 3am on Friday January 15th, and a second HSBC branch in High Street, Lewes, around 3am on Monday January 18th.

In both cases, entry has been gained to the bank foyer but attempts to remove the cash machine from inside have been unsuccessful.

A HSBC branch in High Street, Lewes was also broken into Credit: Sussex Police

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry said: “These two incidents appear to be part of a wider series across the South East, and we are working closely with our colleagues in other forces to share information in an effort to find those responsible."

Although the suspects have left empty-handed, their actions still have a serious impact on the businesses targeted and people in the wider community. Rest assured, each incident is being thoroughly investigated by our officers using the technology and forensic resources available to us. Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry

Sussex Police has asked if anyone has any information about either of the burglaries, or if they recognise the people pictured in the CCTV image, please get in touch.

Members of the public can report information to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Kafka. If a crime is ongoing, please call 999.