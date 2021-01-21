Report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

A Dorset Police officer who has tested positive for coronavirus has been admitted to hospital with a suspected blood clot on his lung. His wife also now has Covid-19.

The officer became unwell days after he was policing a high-profile anti-lockdown rally in Bournemouth. It's not known for certain where he caught the virus but it comes as Britian's most senior police chief, Cressida Dick, has said she is "baffled" by the government's decision not to prioritise frontline officers for the Covid vaccine.

The Chair of the Dorset Police Federation says this latest case is a "stark reminder of the extra risks officers are facing on a daily basis."

At the moment in Dorset there are thirty police officers off work with coronavirus.

Some of their family members are also infected.

The current most serious case - a forty-year-old male officer - was admitted to hospital when he became more unwell.

The officer is being treated for a suspected blood clot on his lung. He's receiving oxygen and awaiting the results of tests.

The Police Federation says this could have been been avoided if the government listened to their call for all police officers to get the vaccine.

It's events like this that the Police Federation is most concerned about.

There have been a number of anti-lockdown protest in Bournemouth in recent months

There have been a number of anti-lockdown protest in Bournemouth in recent months, and the officer in hospital was policing a similar protest with a colleague just a few days before he tested positive.

Also, an officer recently tested positive after being spat on whist making an arrest.

The Met Police Chief has called for all police officers to be vaccinated as a priority - a move supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset. However, the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, says she's only considering it.

This isn't about police officers jumping the queues in front of the vulnerable. It's about resilience. The Police Force today has a sickness rate of fifteen per cent. That's going to increase if officers keep dealing with frontline issues and catching this awful virus. Martyn Underhill, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner

Though some officers will receive a jab from today because it's been decided that those on duty at the Bournemouth International Centre will be given spare vaccine left over from missed appointments.