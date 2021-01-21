Temporary mortuary in Basingstoke becomes operational

A temporary in Hampshire becomes operational today with the decision behind the site being made to ease current and anticipated pressures within the sector.

The site will support the four major NHS hospital mortuaries in the wider Hampshire region, as well as local funeral directors, by providing temporary additional accommodation of hospital and community deaths

The site will provide temporary additional accommodation of hospital and community deaths Credit: ITV News Meridian

This decision to make the site operable has been made by specialists on behalf of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum.

The site is located in Winklebury, Basingstoke.

While our hospitals and funeral sector are currently coping, we are regrettably seeing significant pressures within the system. We have therefore decided that it is prudent now to open the temporary mortuary John Coughlan, Chief Executive of Hampshire County Council

The Chief Executive of Hampshire County Council, John Coughlan wanted to reassure families and friends saying: "Their loved ones will be afforded every possible care, dignity and respect, and that we have been liaising closely with faith leaders to ensure required customs and practices are observed".

Although families and next of kin will not be able to visit the mortuary, support and guidance services via a dedicated family helpline will be ran from the site which will be operated by experienced Bereavement Services staff.