The Last Word, January 2021

A new year, a new president in America, a new life outside the EU, and new - and growing - daily death rates from coronavirus.

Reflecting the caution about Covid, a new look for our programme this month.

In the studio, as usual, Phil Hornby, but both our guests join by videoconference.

From Kent, the South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay for the Conservatives.

Craig Mackinlay tells us we must be wary of strangling the economy with excessive lockdown controls: the cure must not be worse than the disease.

From Sussex, Labour's leader in The House of Lords, Baroness Smith.

Lady Smith says there is still much to learn about the vaccine distribution before we can see the end in sight.

Brexit - has it been a success so far?

Joe Biden in Washington: what should we hope for, for the next four years?

