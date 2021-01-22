Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

A teenager from Hayling Island in Hampshire, who has been shielding for almost a year, says receiving a Covid-19 vaccine was like "opening the best Christmas present".

Lewis Hine, 19, has had 13 operations for a brain tumour since being diagnosed at just 17 months old.

I'm unbelievable happy to have the vaccine done and put my mind at ease and know that's some form of protection to some extent. It means the world, really it does. Lewis Hine

Lewis was diagnosed with a brain tumour at 17 months old Credit: Family handout

In the last year his family have only left the house for hospital appointments and some of those were cancelled when Covid made it unsafe for Lewis to attend.

When the pandemic started and we got the letter to say Lewis was classed as clinically extremely vulnerable. It said stay in, don't go out for exercise. We were absolutely terrified. We didn't get shopping for the first eight weeks. Emma Hine, Mother

Despite the challenges during the pandemic, Lewis and his family have continued their charity work.

Lewis became an NHS hero after setting up a charity to support other youngsters with serious illnesses.

Even during the pandemic, he has been sending out gifts and care packages to help others say positive.

Lewis has been creating care packages for others during the pandemic

Lewis says he wants other teenagers in his position to concentrate on their health, communicate with their families on a daily basis and keep their mindset positive to "get through this as a country".